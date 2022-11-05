SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,484 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $84,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $33.38 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02.

