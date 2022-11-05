SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 154,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,372,734 shares.The stock last traded at $27.79 and had previously closed at $28.05.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

