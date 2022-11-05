SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Holdings Raised by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 442.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 188,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 300,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.72. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

