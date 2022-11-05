SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 215,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,142,778 shares.The stock last traded at $54.32 and had previously closed at $55.86.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $59.60.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

