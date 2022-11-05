Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Lowered to C$61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNMSF. TD Securities decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$66.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

