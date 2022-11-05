Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Lowered to C$61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TOY. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$66.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$54.45.

Spin Master Stock Down 1.4 %

Spin Master stock opened at C$33.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$32.85 and a 52 week high of C$51.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Insider Activity

About Spin Master

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total value of C$38,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,271 shares in the company, valued at C$3,613,008. In other news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total value of C$38,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,271 shares in the company, valued at C$3,613,008. Also, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.32, for a total value of C$47,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,972. Insiders have sold a total of 37,722 shares of company stock worth $1,796,826 over the last quarter.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

