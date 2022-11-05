SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Down to $23.24

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.24, but opened at $21.69. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 278 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37.

Insider Activity

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 153,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $4,918,548.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,970,950.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. State Street Corp grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,359 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,412,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after buying an additional 1,365,831 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $13,432,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,103,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after buying an additional 470,129 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 522.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 442,164 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading

