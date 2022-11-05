SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of SPS Commerce worth $16,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,566,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SPSC opened at $119.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.09 and a beta of 0.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $96.41 and a one year high of $152.73.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

