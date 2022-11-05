Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Position Lessened by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

SBLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

SBLK stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 52.61% and a return on equity of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $417.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

