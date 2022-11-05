State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 1,605 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of SPS Commerce worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 437.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 10,450.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 30.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $119.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.80. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $152.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. TheStreet cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.