State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 2,649 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of J&J Snack Foods worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $2,810,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,808,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,253,896.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J&J Snack Foods news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $2,810,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,808,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,253,896.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,699. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $146.96 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $117.45 and a 1 year high of $165.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $380.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 110.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

