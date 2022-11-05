State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 40,726 National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of National Health Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NHI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 354,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,918,000 after purchasing an additional 171,949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 888,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,432,000 after purchasing an additional 169,598 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 856,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,541,000 after purchasing an additional 123,298 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $6,395,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 246.58%.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

