State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 76,099 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 76,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $116.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

