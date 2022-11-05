State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 19,591 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Upwork worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPWK. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 959,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 180,610 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 170,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,433,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,516,000 after acquiring an additional 126,945 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Upwork Trading Down 6.9 %

Insider Activity

UPWK opened at $12.24 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $50.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $99,207.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,963.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $99,207.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,963.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $75,606.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,333 shares of company stock worth $1,847,767. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

