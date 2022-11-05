State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 22,085 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,085 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 21.1% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 156,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,262,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 57,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $153,074.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,037.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $19.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 371.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

