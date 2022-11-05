State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. GHE LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.91. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $43.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $354.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.41 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

