State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $50.94 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $143.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.02). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTLA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.05.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

