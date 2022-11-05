State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Quaker Chemical worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $164.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.33. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $276.60.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quaker Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

