State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.44 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Clean Harbors worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Clean Harbors by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 19.0% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 39,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 54.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 101.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CLH opened at $111.93 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $124.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

