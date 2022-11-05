State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.45 Million Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Balchem worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 249.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Balchem by 151.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BCPC opened at $137.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.64. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $174.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.61.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

