State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.45 Million Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 15,010 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 199,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 36,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

SFM stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

