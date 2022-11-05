State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.49 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,233 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 31.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at about $10,529,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 173.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 912,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after buying an additional 578,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Option Care Health news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $61,638.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,094.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Option Care Health news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $61,638.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,094.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $363,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares in the company, valued at $866,416,506.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.21. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.80.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

