State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.50 Million Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,760 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 283,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 58,286 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $42.80 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $100.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s revenue was up 277433.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.