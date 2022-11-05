State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.55 Million Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 617.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.58. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,257.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,257.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $95,540.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,997,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,994 shares of company stock valued at $175,739 over the last ninety days. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

10x Genomics Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

