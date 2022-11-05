State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.59 Million Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AN. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 65.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 35.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 21.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total transaction of $223,241.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total transaction of $223,241.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 33,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $4,155,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,265,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,195,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 872,582 shares of company stock valued at $97,144,389 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day moving average of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

