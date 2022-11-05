State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 31.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 3.2 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.81. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $53.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Read More

