State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.52 Million in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Celsius at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $93,034,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,480,000 after acquiring an additional 933,496 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Celsius by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after acquiring an additional 780,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $28,853,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Celsius by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after acquiring an additional 166,199 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CELH. B. Riley upped their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $86.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 221.13 and a beta of 1.83. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $8,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

