State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.65 Million in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 39,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $68.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.91. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $750,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,754.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $750,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,754.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $617,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,493,387.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,377,658. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.