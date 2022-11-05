State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ashland were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ashland by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $99.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.67. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ashland Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.89.

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

