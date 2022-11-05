State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 232,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000.
Perimeter Solutions Stock Up 23.5 %
Shares of NYSE:PRM opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.
Perimeter Solutions Company Profile
Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.
