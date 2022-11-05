State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.16% of StoneX Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

In related news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $323,959.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,643.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $323,959.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,643.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Separately, TheStreet cut StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $92.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.13. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $98.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.98.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.71. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $528.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.60 million. Analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.