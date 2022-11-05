State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,402 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of RingCentral worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 114.0% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 177,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,936,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

NYSE RNG opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.90. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,880,845.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

