State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of NCR worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $264,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at $906,217.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCR opened at $20.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.67.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. NCR had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens cut their target price on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

