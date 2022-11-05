State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Penumbra worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 4,607.7% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $289,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,711,837.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,124 shares of company stock worth $1,626,793. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Stock Performance

PEN opened at $162.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.22. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.86 and a 52-week high of $290.36.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.82.

Penumbra Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.