State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,262 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,262 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of BWX Technologies worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 54,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

BWXT opened at $56.59 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

