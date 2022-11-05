State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,364 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,392 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 19,231 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.2% in the first quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $53.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 77.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPX. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

