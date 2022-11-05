State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,123 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,686 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of LHC Group worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,128 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,058,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 585,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 525,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.43.

LHC Group Stock Performance

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $165.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 80.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $169.84.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $576.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.94 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Featured Stories

