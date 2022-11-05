State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 499 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,341.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,347.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,261.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $978.51 and a twelve month high of $1,420.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.42.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($23.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.30 million for the quarter.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

