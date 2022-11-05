State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,270 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CALM opened at $57.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 13.02%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 60.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CALM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,540.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

