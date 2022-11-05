State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,739 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Unitil were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 52.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 18,688 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Unitil by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Unitil stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The company has a market cap of $840.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.45.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

