State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.20% of ProAssurance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Price Performance

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.36.

ProAssurance Dividend Announcement

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

