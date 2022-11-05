Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush cut shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $30.06 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,297,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,410,000 after purchasing an additional 94,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,417,000 after acquiring an additional 80,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,514,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,783,000 after acquiring an additional 322,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

