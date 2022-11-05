Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 39,626 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 6,443.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,626 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 51.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 239,540 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

