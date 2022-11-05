Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 4,353 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

