Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1,051.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 31,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth about $728,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $65,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Equity Investment Life

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

AEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. The business’s revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

