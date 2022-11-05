Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 11,828 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 51.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $5.40 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $713.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.22%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -42.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

