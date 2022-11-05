Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 4,094 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Motco purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point cut their price target on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of FSK opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.38. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.76%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

