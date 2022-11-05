Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 485 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 3.5% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Avnet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avnet stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 14.91%.

AVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

