Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 7,470 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 758,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,389,000 after buying an additional 97,550 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 298,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 31,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 298,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 27,161 shares during the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $643,264.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,349,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,431,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 203,450 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,035.

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.