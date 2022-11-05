Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,096,000 after acquiring an additional 235,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 360.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after purchasing an additional 843,348 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 30,460.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 887,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK opened at $396.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.63 and its 200 day moving average is $340.86. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.27 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.08% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.09.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

